Rio Tinto Group’s (RIO) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on RIO. Wall Street Zen cut Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Clarkson Capital upgraded Rio Tinto Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group Trading Up 0.3%

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rio Tinto Group

Shares of NYSE RIO opened at $59.58 on Tuesday. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $51.67 and a 12-month high of $72.08. The company has a market cap of $74.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIO. Auto Owners Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 77,150.0% in the 1st quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 7,416,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $445,553,000 after buying an additional 7,406,400 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 143,872.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,264,081 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $74,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,203 shares during the period. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. raised its position in Rio Tinto Group by 119.2% in the fourth quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 129,804 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 807,610 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,032,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,606,000. 19.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.