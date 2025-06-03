Blue Chip Stocks To Follow Today – June 2nd

Karman, RF Industries, NetSol Technologies, and Fidelity Blue Chip Growth are the seven Blue Chip stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Blue chip stocks are shares of large, well-established companies with a history of reliable earnings, strong market positions, and often regular dividend payments. They are considered relatively low-risk investments because these firms typically have solid balance sheets and resilient business models. Investors often hold blue chip stocks for steady long-term growth and income. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blue Chip stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Karman (KRMN)

We specialize in the upfront design, testing, manufacturing, and sale of mission-critical systems for existing and emerging missile and defense, and space programs. Our integrated payload protection, propulsion, and interstage system solutions are deployed across a wide variety of existing and emerging programs supporting important Department of Defense (“DoD”) and space sector initiatives.

Shares of NYSE:KRMN traded up $1.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $43.90. 105,974 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 892,768. Karman has a 52-week low of $25.02 and a 52-week high of $45.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KRMN

RF Industries (RFIL)

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

NASDAQ RFIL traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $4.24. The company had a trading volume of 7,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,684. The company has a market capitalization of $45.19 million, a PE ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.26. RF Industries has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $5.77.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RFIL

NetSol Technologies (NTWK)

NetSol Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

NASDAQ:NTWK remained flat at $2.89 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,556. NetSol Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.14 and a 52 week high of $3.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.56. The firm has a market cap of $33.84 million, a P/E ratio of -41.28 and a beta of 1.06.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NTWK

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth (FBGRX)

NASDAQ FBGRX traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $218.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $199.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.64.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FBGRX

Featured Stories