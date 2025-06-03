Top Green Energy Stocks To Watch Now – June 2nd

Nuvve, Darling Ingredients, NWTN, Mercer International, Richardson Electronics, Nuvve, and Globalink Investment are the seven Green Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Green energy stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose operations focus on the production, development, or distribution of renewable and low-carbon energy sources—such as solar, wind, hydroelectric, or biofuel technologies. Investors buy these stocks to support sustainable energy solutions and potentially benefit from the sector’s growth as governments and businesses worldwide shift toward cleaner power. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Green Energy stocks within the last several days.

Nuvve (NVVE)

Nuvve Holding Corp., a green energy technology company, provides commercial vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and Denmark. The company offers Grid Integrated Vehicle platform, which enables electric vehicle (EV) batteries to store and resell unused energy back to the local electric grid and provide other grid services, as well as allows EV owners to meet the energy demands of individual vehicles and entire fleets.

Shares of Nuvve stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.48. 11,178,934 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,960,219. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.22. Nuvve has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $17.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.00.

Darling Ingredients (DAR)

Darling Ingredients Inc. develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Shares of DAR traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.93. The stock had a trading volume of 390,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,161,631. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.45. Darling Ingredients has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $43.49.

NWTN (NWTN)

NWTN Inc. operates as a smart passenger vehicle company, provides passenger-centric mobility and green energy solutions in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and Mainland China. The company develops electric vehicles, including Supersport coupe; and smart passenger vehicles, such as MUSE and ADA.

Shares of NASDAQ NWTN traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.78. 245,541 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,531. NWTN has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $3.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.80.

Mercer International (MERC)

Mercer International Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) and northern bleached hardwood kraft (NBHK) pulp worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Solid Wood. It manufactures, sells, and distributes pulp, electricity, and chemicals through pulp mills.

Shares of Mercer International stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.62. The company had a trading volume of 89,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,983. Mercer International has a 1-year low of $3.20 and a 1-year high of $9.60. The company has a market capitalization of $242.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.90.

Richardson Electronics (RELL)

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the provision of engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tube, and related consumables worldwide. The Power and Microwave Technologies segment manufactures electron tubes and radio frequency (RF), microwave and power components used in semiconductor manufacturing equipment, RF, and wireless and industrial power applications, as well as various applications including broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology.

Shares of NASDAQ:RELL traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.88. The company had a trading volume of 23,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,927. Richardson Electronics has a 12 month low of $7.57 and a 12 month high of $15.51. The stock has a market cap of $127.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 294.76, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.99.

Nuvve (NVVEW)

Shares of NVVEW stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.08. 124,039 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,282. Nuvve has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.02.

Globalink Investment (GLLI)

Globalink Investment Inc. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire businesses in the medical technology and green energy sectors in North America, Europe, Southeast Asia, and Asia excluding China, Hong Kong, and Macau.

Shares of Globalink Investment stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.50. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,767. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.63. Globalink Investment has a fifty-two week low of $10.81 and a fifty-two week high of $12.40. The stock has a market cap of $42.81 million, a P/E ratio of -50.00 and a beta of -0.02.

