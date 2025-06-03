Fitness Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – May 31st

Apple, PDD, and GAP are the three Fitness stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Fitness stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core business revolves around health, wellness, and physical exercise—such as gym operators, athletic apparel brands, fitness-equipment manufacturers, and digital workout platforms. Investors buy and sell these stocks to gain exposure to trends in consumer fitness spending, wellness innovations, and broader health-and-lifestyle market growth. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fitness stocks within the last several days.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Apple stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $199.01. The company had a trading volume of 70,744,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,305,347. Apple has a 1-year low of $169.21 and a 1-year high of $260.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.27.

PDD (PDD)

PDD Holdings Inc., a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

NASDAQ PDD traded down $1.56 on Friday, reaching $96.73. 17,167,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,094,873. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.79. PDD has a fifty-two week low of $87.11 and a fifty-two week high of $155.67.

GAP (GAP)

Gap, Inc. operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

NYSE GAP traded down $5.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.42. The company had a trading volume of 58,604,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,565,454. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.44 and a 200 day moving average of $22.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. GAP has a 1-year low of $16.99 and a 1-year high of $29.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.24.

