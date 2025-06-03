Sprout Social’s (SPT) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued on Tuesday. They presently have a $24.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.60% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SPT. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sprout Social from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Sprout Social from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Sprout Social from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Sprout Social from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sprout Social has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

NASDAQ SPT opened at $21.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.08 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.26. Sprout Social has a fifty-two week low of $18.52 and a fifty-two week high of $39.75.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 40.94% and a negative net margin of 17.24%. The company had revenue of $109.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Sprout Social will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ryan Paul Barretto sold 16,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $334,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,575 shares in the company, valued at $2,717,842.50. The trade was a 10.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 23,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total value of $581,218.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,122 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,358.76. The trade was a 35.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 125,446 shares of company stock valued at $2,644,639. Company insiders own 10.12% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the fourth quarter valued at about $338,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 339.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 90,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 69,704 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 391.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 35,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 28,667 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the fourth quarter worth about $1,184,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 84.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 51,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 23,525 shares in the last quarter.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

