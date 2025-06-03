Selway Asset Management Lowers Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Selway Asset Management lessened its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,879 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $2,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,827 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. FWG Holdings LLC boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. FWG Holdings LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 41,487 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,434,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $91.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.60 and a 200 day moving average of $104.59. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.92 and a fifty-two week high of $116.71.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZBH. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $118.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $119.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $115.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zimmer Biomet

In other news, SVP Lori Winkler sold 1,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total transaction of $150,649.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915,379.20. This represents a 14.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

