Selway Asset Management Has $285,000 Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Selway Asset Management trimmed its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 20.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 10Elms LLP bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $103.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $443.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $97.80 and a 12-month high of $126.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $83.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 52.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.50.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

