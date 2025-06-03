CGN Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

CGN Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 49.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,070 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,239 shares during the quarter. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CTSH. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 477 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $80.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $39.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.93. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.79 and a fifty-two week high of $90.82.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 11.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology service provider to buy up to 5.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 26.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CTSH shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group dropped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.