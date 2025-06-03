Level Financial Advisors Invests $490,000 in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ)

Level Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 19,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHJ. White & Co Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,480,000. Golden State Equity Partners raised its holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 4,644 shares in the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA raised its holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 95.9% during the fourth quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 24,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 11,947 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC raised its holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 127.9% during the fourth quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 439,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,703,000 after buying an additional 246,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 95.1% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 7,734 shares in the last quarter.
Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA SCHJ opened at $24.58 on Tuesday. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.03 and a fifty-two week high of $24.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.50.
Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with short-term maturities of 1-5 years. SCHJ was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
