Heritage Family Offices LLP Purchases 120 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Heritage Family Offices LLP increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,238 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Willis Investment Counsel increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 3,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 9.8% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 7,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $180.37 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $176.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.15. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.00 and a 12 month high of $196.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.75.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The firm had revenue of $585.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.84 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is 39.52%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on JKHY shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $183.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.10.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

