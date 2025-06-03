Heritage Family Offices LLP Acquires Shares of 3,789 NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Heritage Family Offices LLP acquired a new stake in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,789 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in NICE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Avion Wealth bought a new position in shares of NICE during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NICE during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its position in NICE by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in NICE by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 63.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NICE has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of NICE from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $161.00 price target on shares of NICE in a research note on Friday, May 16th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of NICE in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of NICE in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of NICE from $214.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.50.

Shares of NICE stock opened at $165.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.71. NICE Ltd. has a 52 week low of $137.19 and a 52 week high of $200.65.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The technology company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $700.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.46 million. NICE had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 16.17%. NICE’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NICE Ltd. will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

