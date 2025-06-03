Romano Brothers AND Company Lowers Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Romano Brothers AND Company trimmed its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 466 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Welltower were worth $3,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WELL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter worth $3,943,892,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,430,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,062,495,000 after buying an additional 2,939,229 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,295,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,388,151,000 after buying an additional 2,612,044 shares in the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 23,204.3% in the 4th quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 1,900,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,183,000 after buying an additional 1,891,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 17,343.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,738,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,287,000 after buying an additional 1,728,088 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Welltower alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

WELL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $221.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Welltower in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.25.

Welltower Stock Up 0.6%

WELL opened at $155.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $148.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.46. The company has a market cap of $101.50 billion, a PE ratio of 99.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.94. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.13 and a 1 year high of $158.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.22.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. Welltower had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 3.15%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 14th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.02%.

Welltower Company Profile

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.