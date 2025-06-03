Heritage Family Offices LLP Boosts Stock Holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Heritage Family Offices LLP boosted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,949 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Heritage Family Offices LLP’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TotalEnergies by 156.3% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in TotalEnergies by 108.4% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTE stock opened at $60.48 on Tuesday. TotalEnergies SE has a 52-week low of $52.78 and a 52-week high of $72.46. The stock has a market cap of $145.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.71 and a 200-day moving average of $58.76.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.05). TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The business had revenue of $47.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on TTE shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.80 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. BNP Paribas raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Dbs Bank raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.36.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

