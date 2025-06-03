Heritage Family Offices LLP Raises Stock Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Heritage Family Offices LLP grew its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 24.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,069 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP’s holdings in Equifax were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EFX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at $330,400,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 7,883,233.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 946,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $241,087,000 after acquiring an additional 945,988 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 95.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,617,574 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $412,239,000 after acquiring an additional 791,730 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Equifax by 24,315.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 696,094 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $169,541,000 after purchasing an additional 693,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Equifax by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,027,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,281,340,000 after purchasing an additional 679,688 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.10, for a total value of $518,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,176 shares in the company, valued at $16,887,101.60. The trade was a 2.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 22,160 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $5,686,477.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,539,980.95. This trade represents a 13.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:EFX opened at $261.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $32.44 billion, a PE ratio of 54.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $248.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $252.48. Equifax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.98 and a fifty-two week high of $309.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The credit services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.08. Equifax had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Equifax Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Equifax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. Equifax’s payout ratio is presently 40.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EFX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Equifax from $284.00 to $281.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Equifax from $288.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Equifax in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on shares of Equifax in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.44.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

