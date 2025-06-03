Romano Brothers AND Company Acquires 1,247 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Romano Brothers AND Company increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,536 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Romano Brothers AND Company’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $10,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 314.8% in the fourth quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $129.41 on Tuesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $112.05 and a one year high of $135.10. The company has a market cap of $59.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $124.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.84.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

