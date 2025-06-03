Crestmont Private Wealth LLC Purchases 80 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Crestmont Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Snap-on during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Snap-on during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in Snap-on during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Snap-on by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new position in Snap-on during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. 84.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 5,553 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.84, for a total transaction of $1,814,942.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,808,590.40. This trade represents a 4.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 23,172 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.85, for a total transaction of $7,318,876.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 804,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,104,483.50. The trade was a 2.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,425 shares of company stock valued at $16,745,583 over the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SNA shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Snap-on from $349.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Longbow Research upgraded Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Snap-on from $385.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.83.

Snap-on Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $316.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $320.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $336.64. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $252.98 and a 12-month high of $373.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by ($0.30). Snap-on had a net margin of 21.71% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be paid a $2.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $8.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is presently 44.82%.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Further Reading

