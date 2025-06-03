Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Stock Position Cut by Fiduciary Alliance LLC

Fiduciary Alliance LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 47.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,772 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $394.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $272.49 and a 52 week high of $437.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $375.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $367.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $8.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.70 by ($0.28). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of $13.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Loop Capital upgraded Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $430.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on Charter Communications from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $409.42.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

