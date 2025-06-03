Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Bought by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACGL. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 125.6% during the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Arch Capital Group

In other news, insider John M. Pasquesi sold 75,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.01, for a total value of $7,056,390.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 579,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,452,284.18. The trade was a 11.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 12,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.58, for a total value of $1,194,545.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 274,681 shares in the company, valued at $25,979,328.98. This represents a 4.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 123,576 shares of company stock valued at $11,586,638. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of ACGL stock opened at $96.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.54. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $82.49 and a 1 year high of $116.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.57.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.05). Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 24.73%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $127.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.00.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Featured Stories

