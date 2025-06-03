Milestone Asset Management LLC Makes New $315,000 Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Milestone Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 9,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Invst LLC now owns 12,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 12,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of SPLG opened at $69.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.01. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $56.67 and a 1-year high of $72.14.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

