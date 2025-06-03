Rothschild Investment LLC Sells 145 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Rothschild Investment LLC cut its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 50.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Humana during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Humana during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its stake in Humana by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Humana during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in Humana during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HUM opened at $230.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.45 and a 1 year high of $406.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $266.21. The firm has a market cap of $27.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.49.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $11.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.07 by $1.51. Humana had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $32.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.04%.

HUM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Humana from $301.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $283.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Humana from $325.00 to $305.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $284.48.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

