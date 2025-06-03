Bank & Trust Co Sells 375 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Bank & Trust Co cut its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Nucor were worth $797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Nucor during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nucor alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Nucor

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 34,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total value of $4,115,065.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,590,128.67. This trade represents a 17.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $120.54 on Tuesday. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $97.59 and a 12-month high of $170.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $113.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.25. The firm has a market cap of $27.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.25 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NUE. UBS Group dropped their price target on Nucor from $153.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Argus set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Nucor from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Nucor from $156.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Nucor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.22.

Get Our Latest Report on NUE

Nucor Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.