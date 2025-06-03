Bank & Trust Co Sells 375 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Bank & Trust Co cut its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Nucor were worth $797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Nucor during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Nucor
In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 34,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total value of $4,115,065.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,590,128.67. This trade represents a 17.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.
Nucor Stock Performance
Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.25 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms recently weighed in on NUE. UBS Group dropped their price target on Nucor from $153.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Argus set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Nucor from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Nucor from $156.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Nucor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.22.
Nucor Profile
Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.
