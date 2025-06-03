Baxter Bros Inc. Decreases Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Baxter Bros Inc. decreased its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,079 shares during the period. Paychex makes up about 2.1% of Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $15,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Paychex by 220.7% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Avion Wealth grew its position in Paychex by 469.8% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Cfra Research raised shares of Paychex to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.00.

Shares of PAYX opened at $157.50 on Tuesday. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.40 and a 1-year high of $159.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $149.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.91.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.28% and a net margin of 32.02%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.00%.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,650 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.25, for a total transaction of $544,762.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,709,408.75. This trade represents a 4.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

