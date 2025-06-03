American National Bank & Trust Acquires New Shares in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

American National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,176,338,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,685,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,852,000 after purchasing an additional 328,291 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 3,651,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,208,000 after purchasing an additional 180,849 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,271,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,486,000 after purchasing an additional 67,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,606,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,627,000 after purchasing an additional 10,270 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of USMV stock opened at $93.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.73. The firm has a market cap of $24.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 0.72. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $82.09 and a 1 year high of $95.12.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

