Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Bourgeon Capital Management LLC

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Eaton makes up about 2.6% of Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $11,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ETN. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Eaton by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Eaton by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in Eaton by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Eaton by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Price Performance

Eaton stock opened at $319.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $293.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $316.94. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $231.85 and a 12-month high of $379.99. The stock has a market cap of $124.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.58, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.14.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The business had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 41.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on ETN. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Eaton from $390.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Eaton from $326.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Eaton from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.83.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In other news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.87, for a total value of $629,364.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,014.34. The trade was a 38.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 51,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.43, for a total transaction of $15,593,423.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 489,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,490,880.92. The trade was a 9.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 156,660 shares of company stock worth $49,622,894. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

