Sentry Investment Management LLC Acquires New Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 92.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 4,808 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Round Rock Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $298.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $318.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $305.64.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 0.1%

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $325.80 on Tuesday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $231.27 and a 52 week high of $327.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $304.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $301.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.09. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 80.86% and a net margin of 19.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $1.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $6.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.05%.

Insider Activity

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.20, for a total value of $144,832.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,218,112.80. This trade represents a 6.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.38, for a total transaction of $458,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,686,852.74. This trade represents a 11.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,451 shares of company stock valued at $743,024. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

