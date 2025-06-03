Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Stock Position Trimmed by Unigestion Holding SA

Unigestion Holding SA cut its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,876 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $5,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPG. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 328.2% during the 4th quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on SPG shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $168.50 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $192.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 29th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $186.00 to $159.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.20.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Simon Property Group stock opened at $162.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.69. The company has a market cap of $53.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.19, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.34 and a fifty-two week high of $190.14.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 41.49% and a return on equity of 74.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

Simon Property Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be given a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 9th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 133.76%.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

