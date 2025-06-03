Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Sells 150 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC cut its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,523 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi grew its stake in Boeing by 473.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,565,337 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $268,862,000 after buying an additional 1,292,417 shares in the last quarter. KKM Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. KKM Financial LLC now owns 15,368 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 5,175 shares in the last quarter. Grant Private Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $903,000. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 13,815 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 5,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,761 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $7,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Trading Up 2.0%

BA opened at $211.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $179.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.19. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $128.88 and a 12 month high of $212.34. The firm has a market cap of $159.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 1.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by $0.90. The company had revenue of $19.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.57 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.13) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

BA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Melius raised shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $240.00 price target (up previously from $205.00) on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.35.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BA

Insider Activity at Boeing

In other news, SVP Brendan J. Nelson sold 640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total transaction of $132,019.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,734,860.24. The trade was a 4.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey S. Shockey sold 3,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.87, for a total value of $650,198.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,161,472.31. The trade was a 13.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,744 shares of company stock worth $1,511,370. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.