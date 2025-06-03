Planned Solutions Inc. Sells 213 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Planned Solutions Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises about 6.1% of Planned Solutions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Planned Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $15,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Wealth Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 1,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $4,904,000. Capital & Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 4,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 60,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,025,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $523.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $327.87 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $478.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $501.16. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $402.39 and a 1-year high of $540.81.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.7157 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.