Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 1,197 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Sentry Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 23.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,197 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 184.3% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 4,181 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 35.5% in the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 6.6% in the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 4,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 85.0% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 26,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 12,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 12.7% during the first quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 89,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,500,000 after purchasing an additional 10,146 shares during the last quarter. 84.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Robert H. Herz sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total value of $95,456.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 96,760 shares in the company, valued at $11,545,403.20. This represents a 0.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric F. Grossman sold 10,068 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.65, for a total transaction of $1,124,092.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 199,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,248,942.10. This represents a 4.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,868 shares of company stock valued at $6,019,548 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $144.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.46.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MS

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $128.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.27. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $90.94 and a 1 year high of $142.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.39. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 12.48%. The company had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th were paid a $0.925 dividend. This represents a $3.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.43%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.