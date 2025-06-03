Romano Brothers AND Company Lowers Position in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

Romano Brothers AND Company decreased its position in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ETR. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its position in Entergy by 22,232.1% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 61,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,231,000 after buying an additional 60,916 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entergy during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 28.0% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 10,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 9.2% during the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 7,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 103,087.2% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 48,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,146,000 after buying an additional 48,451 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $83.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $35.80 billion, a PE ratio of 34.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.86. Entergy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $52.07 and a fifty-two week high of $88.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 10.68%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Entergy’s payout ratio is 77.92%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Entergy from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. KeyCorp raised shares of Entergy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Entergy from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Entergy in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.04.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

