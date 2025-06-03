Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,593,344 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,025 shares during the period. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF were worth $30,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 56,686.4% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 12,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 12,471 shares in the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC increased its position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 25.1% during the first quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 502,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,559,000 after buying an additional 100,690 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 48,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 21,470 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 29,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 5,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Stock Down 0.6%

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF stock opened at $18.59 on Tuesday. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $17.81 and a 12 month high of $21.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.62 and its 200-day moving average is $19.39.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Company Profile

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

