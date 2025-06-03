Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $7.31 Million Stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $7,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,117,816,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 35,458.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,015,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010,123 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $611,322,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,567,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,316,000 after acquiring an additional 429,953 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $147,251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Donald E. Simmons sold 3,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $1,356,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,593 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,340. This trade represents a 49.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $430.33 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $375.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $375.67. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $298.15 and a fifty-two week high of $436.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 35.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.28%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. HSBC raised shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $405.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $363.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.47.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

