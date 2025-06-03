Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Shares Bought by Heritage Family Offices LLP

Heritage Family Offices LLP lifted its stake in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP’s holdings in Balchem were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Balchem by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 317,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,769,000 after buying an additional 16,170 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Balchem during the fourth quarter worth approximately $503,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Balchem by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 370,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,457,000 after purchasing an additional 8,942 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Balchem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $461,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Balchem by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 124,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,279,000 after purchasing an additional 25,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Balchem alerts:

Balchem Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:BCPC opened at $165.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $162.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.93. Balchem Co. has a 12-month low of $145.70 and a 12-month high of $186.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Balchem ( NASDAQ:BCPC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.03). Balchem had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The business had revenue of $250.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Balchem Co. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BCPC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. HC Wainwright set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Balchem and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of Balchem to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BCPC

About Balchem

(Free Report)

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.