Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) Shares Sold by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,084,043 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 237,622 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust were worth $10,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VMO. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 885.4% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 5,720 shares in the last quarter. Permanent Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $152,000. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $194,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.57% of the company’s stock.

VMO stock opened at $9.16 on Tuesday. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a twelve month low of $8.81 and a twelve month high of $10.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.59.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

