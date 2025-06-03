Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $56.01 Million Stock Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 508,836 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,200 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF accounts for 2.5% of Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.45% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $56,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Aire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $800,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,664,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,416,810,000 after buying an additional 1,652,391 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of GSLC opened at $116.58 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $94.88 and a 52-week high of $121.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.00.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

