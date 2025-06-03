Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $9.28 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 775,390 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 190,253 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust were worth $9,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 1,096.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,870 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 114.7% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 23,270 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 12,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 44,081 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 20.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance
NYSE:IIM opened at $11.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.03. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $10.96 and a 12-month high of $13.10.
Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend
Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
