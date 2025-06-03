ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Shares Sold by Heritage Family Offices LLP

Heritage Family Offices LLP reduced its holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP’s holdings in ExlService were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in ExlService by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 14,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in ExlService by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 39,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ExlService by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 24,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of ExlService in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ExlService by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ExlService alerts:

ExlService Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXLS opened at $45.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.26, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.54 and a 200-day moving average of $46.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.59 and a fifty-two week high of $52.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. ExlService had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $501.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. ExlService’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EXLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on ExlService from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on ExlService from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on ExlService from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ExlService currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EXLS

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ExlService news, Director Jaynie M. Studenmund sold 14,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total transaction of $692,987.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vikas Bhalla sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total transaction of $1,152,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 135,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,226,971.06. This trade represents a 15.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,138 shares of company stock worth $2,330,561. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Company Profile

(Free Report)

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.