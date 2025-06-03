Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Buys 368,559 Shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Free Report) by 27.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,722,971 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 368,559 shares during the period. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund makes up about 0.7% of Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $15,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. South Plains Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Barrett & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 8,445 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NUV opened at $8.55 on Tuesday. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.38 and a 1 year high of $9.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.71.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.0325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

