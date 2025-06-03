Heritage Family Offices LLP Grows Position in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Heritage Family Offices LLP raised its holdings in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,096 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP’s holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,479 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in ESCO Technologies by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,919 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,206 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in ESCO Technologies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 6,779 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its stake in ESCO Technologies by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,861 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ESCO Technologies alerts:

ESCO Technologies Stock Performance

ESCO Technologies stock opened at $179.53 on Tuesday. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.42 and a 12-month high of $185.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.14 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $163.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.34.

ESCO Technologies Announces Dividend

ESCO Technologies ( NYSE:ESE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $265.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ESE. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of ESCO Technologies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of ESCO Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

View Our Latest Research Report on ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ESCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.