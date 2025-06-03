ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Bought by Chickasaw Capital Management LLC

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,074,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 82,458 shares during the period. ONEOK accounts for approximately 7.9% of Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $205,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OKE. US Capital Advisors raised ONEOK from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on ONEOK from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Scotiabank lowered their price target on ONEOK from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $111.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of ONEOK from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.69.
ONEOK Price Performance
Shares of OKE opened at $82.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.48 and a twelve month high of $118.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.88 and a 200-day moving average of $96.00.
ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.23 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 14.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ONEOK Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.47%.
About ONEOK
ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.
See Also
