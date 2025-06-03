RFG Advisory LLC Acquires 11,112 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,821 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,112 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF were worth $5,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VGIT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 1,071.1% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $58.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.70. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $57.40 and a 1-year high of $60.82.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.194 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

