Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 1,994 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Sentry Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,675 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,994 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SBUX. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Graney & King LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Collier Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SBUX opened at $85.19 on Tuesday. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $71.55 and a 1 year high of $117.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.46. The firm has a market cap of $96.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The coffee company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $8.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 44.97%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.41%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SBUX. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Starbucks from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Starbucks from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.92.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

