Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Purchased by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 158,634 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,315 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $15,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 188.9% in the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 416 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Graney & King LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Fortinet from $123.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Baird R W lowered Fortinet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Fortinet from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.80.

In related news, Director William H. Neukom acquired 328 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $106.33 per share, with a total value of $34,876.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 300,006 shares in the company, valued at $31,899,637.98. This represents a 0.11% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 206,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total value of $19,967,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,391,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,981,414,831.47. This represents a 0.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 697,818 shares of company stock valued at $69,539,128 in the last three months. 17.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $102.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $78.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.57. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.57 and a 1-year high of $114.82.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 256.53% and a net margin of 29.30%. Fortinet’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

