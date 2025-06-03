Merit Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,269 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $12,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Netflix by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,488,005 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,413,809,000 after buying an additional 171,712 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,887,090 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $18,617,081,000 after buying an additional 375,234 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,323,952 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,287,823,000 after purchasing an additional 175,596 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 109,524.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,835,722 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,239,576,000 after purchasing an additional 8,827,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $5,019,087,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $921.72, for a total value of $2,397,393.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,402,068.52. This represents a 41.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $978.18, for a total transaction of $469,526.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 122,766 shares of company stock valued at $133,361,747. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,210.00 to $1,222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. FBN Securities started coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,165.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,220.00 price target (up from $1,150.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,122.33.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $1,218.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $518.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,064.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $979.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $587.04 and a 12 month high of $1,219.40.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.74 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

