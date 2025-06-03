Short Interest in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Drops By 25.7%

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a drop of 25.7% from the April 30th total of 1,440,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 521,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on UFPI shares. Wall Street Zen lowered UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

UFP Industries Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of UFPI opened at $95.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.54. UFP Industries has a 1 year low of $94.68 and a 1 year high of $141.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.81.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 6.23%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UFP Industries will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UFP Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.91%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UFP Industries

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in UFP Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 39.9% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 417 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in UFP Industries by 1,683.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in UFP Industries by 357.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 531 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

