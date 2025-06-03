Wickes Group (LON:WIX) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Wickes Group plc (LON:WIX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 225 ($3.05) and last traded at GBX 225 ($3.05), with a volume of 360266 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 221 ($2.99).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WIX. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Wickes Group from GBX 198 ($2.68) to GBX 250 ($3.39) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wickes Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th.

The company has a market capitalization of £530.36 million, a PE ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 456.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 195.26 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 172.63.

Wickes Group (LON:WIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported GBX 14.10 ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Wickes Group had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 2.01%. Equities analysts predict that Wickes Group plc will post 16.2278978 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 24th will be paid a GBX 7.30 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 24th. This is an increase from Wickes Group’s previous dividend of $3.60. This represents a yield of 4.01%. Wickes Group’s payout ratio is currently 88.93%.

In other news, insider David Wood sold 58,445 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 172 ($2.33), for a total transaction of £100,525.40 ($136,176.37). Company insiders own 7.16% of the company’s stock.

Wickes is one of the UK’s best known home improvement retailers. Having opened our first store in 1972 we now have over 230 stores across the UK, employing 8,500 colleagues and offering products ranging from kitchens and bathrooms, to paint, tools and timber.

Wickes is a successful, growing, cash generative and profitable business, operating in the large and growing £25 billion UK Home Improvement market.

