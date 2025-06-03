TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ:TOP) Short Interest Down 24.1% in May

TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ:TOP – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,200 shares, a drop of 24.1% from the April 30th total of 126,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

TOP Financial Group Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:TOP opened at $1.22 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.20 and a 200-day moving average of $1.35. TOP Financial Group has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $3.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TOP Financial Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ:TOP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.06% of TOP Financial Group at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

TOP Financial Group Company Profile

TOP Financial Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online brokerage company in Hong Kong. It is involved in the trading of local and overseas equities, futures, and options products; and the provision of brokerage and value-added services, including trade order placement and execution, account management, and customer support services.

