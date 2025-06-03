Tigo Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYGO) Short Interest Update

Tigo Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYGO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,800 shares, a growth of 29.8% from the April 30th total of 70,700 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 21,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Tigo Energy Stock Up 6.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:TYGO opened at $1.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Tigo Energy has a 12-month low of $0.58 and a 12-month high of $1.85.

Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Tigo Energy had a negative return on equity of 142.03% and a negative net margin of 116.17%. The company had revenue of $18.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tigo Energy will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Tigo Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

Tigo Energy Company Profile

Tigo Energy, Inc provides solar and energy storage solutions for the solar industry. It offers module level power electronics (MLPEs) to maximize the energy output of individual solar modules. The company also provides GO Energy Storage Systems that provide solar energy storage management capabilities; and Energy Intelligence (EI) platform, which provides monitoring and energy demand forecasting capabilities.

