Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Short Interest Down 28.3% in May

Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,460,000 shares, a decrease of 28.3% from the April 30th total of 3,430,000 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 555,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Shares of TILE opened at $19.83 on Tuesday. Interface has a 1 year low of $14.13 and a 1 year high of $27.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.95.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $297.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.11 million. Interface had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Interface will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Interface’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.76%.

In related news, VP James Poppens sold 19,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $392,206.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 130,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,621,059.88. The trade was a 13.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Interface by 204.4% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Interface during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Interface by 78.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Interface by 103.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus Fund Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Interface during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TILE shares. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Interface in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 10th.

Interface, Inc designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products.

