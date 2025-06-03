Heritage Family Offices LLP Increases Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Heritage Family Offices LLP raised its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,428 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 547 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises about 1.0% of Heritage Family Offices LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Heritage Family Offices LLP’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EnRich Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 196.4% in the fourth quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 197.6% in the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 179,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 119,141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total transaction of $12,359,426.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,183,398.72. This represents a 52.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABBV. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AbbVie from $241.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. BNP Paribas upgraded AbbVie to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target (up previously from $218.00) on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on AbbVie from $211.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on AbbVie from $208.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.95.

NYSE ABBV opened at $186.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $329.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $185.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.64. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.83 and a twelve month high of $218.66.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.91 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 296.28% and a net margin of 7.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

